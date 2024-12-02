Deloitte, LogRhythm partner to offer cyber security solutions

The two companies have partnered with the aim of enabling rapid detection and response to threats targeting their IT environments. LongRhythm’s TLM solution delivers an end-to-end collection of aligned security operations capabilities designed to reduce the mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) to cyber threats.

Deloitte will be able to use this technology in new Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Operation Center (SOC) build-out engagements, in Canada.

LongRythm is a US-based security intelligence company focused on security information and event management (SIEM), log management, network and endpoint monitoring and forensics, and security analytics.