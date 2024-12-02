Deloitte launches cyber intelligence centre in Australia

The centre will link up with the company’s other centres in the UK, Europe, Canada and the US to share information about the latest cyber threats. Deloitte staff in the company’s offices around Australia including Sydney and Melbourne will help clients monitor and watch out for pre-emptive cyber security threats.

According to statistics from the Ponemon Institute’s 2014 Cost of Data Breach Global Analysis, the average cost of a data breach per Australian organisation is over USD 2.5 million per year.