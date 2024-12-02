Deloitte collaborates with Palo Alto Networks for multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions

The main target for the services are their mutual enterprise and government customers.

The alliance brings together Deloitte’s cyber risk consulting services and Palo Alto Networks’ platform security capabilities to deliver solutions designed to help customers simplify complex security infrastructure while increasing speed and agility, enabling them to protect their most important digital initiatives and realise the full value of their cybersecurity investments.

Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks have jointly developed solutions that Deloitte will deliver to mutual customers via its zero trust and cloud security orchestration automation and response services. The alliance combines Deloitte’s integrative, risk- and change-management capabilities with Palo Alto Networks’ cybersecurity platform technologies, with an initial focus on serving the public sector, critical infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, and media industries.