Deloitte and Riskified partner for fraud exposure analysis





This benchmarking service helps retailers formulate a scorecard that can uncover new opportunities to reduce operational costs, lower chargeback, and fraud losses, and boost revenues by minimising false declines. This offering is underpinned by Riskified's ecommerce, fraud, and identity intelligence derived from analysing over 2.5 billion transactions worldwide. This, in conjunction with Deloitte's experiences in payment and fraud advisory, will help merchants elevate their payment and fraud capabilities.













Benchmark analyses cover a wide range of industries including fashion, ticketing, travel, luxury, digital goods, and more. Key metrics include approval rates, authorisation rates, fraud losses, false declines, chargebacks, and the cost of policy abuses surrounding returns, refunds, promotions, and resellers. As stated by a Riskified representative, fraud has evolved alongside ecommerce at an unprecedented pace, and through its global merchant network, fraud expertise, and chargeback guarantee model, the company has fine-tuned its ability to understand the cost of fraud. The offering is currently available via Deloitte Canada, with plans to extend into new regions in the future.

