Dell SecureWorks teams up with Lastline for fraud detection platform

Dell SecureWorks will combine its Threat Intelligence with the Lastline Breach Detection Platform to bring to market its Advanced Malware Protection and Detection (AMPD) service.

AMPD is a security service designed to detect threat actor activity on networks. The AMPD service monitors and inspects e-mail, file and web traffic on an organization’s network using Dell SecureWorks’ appliances and analysis engines powered by Lastline.

SecureWorks is a US-based Dell subsidiary that provides information security services, protecting its customers computers, networks and information assets from malicious activity such as cybercrime.