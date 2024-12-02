Delego rolls out 3D Secure solution

DelegoMPI is the integration from the merchant’s ecommerce server that acts as the controlling application to process 3D Secure messages. DelegoMPI is compliant with both VISA and MasterCard 3D Secure protocol. During an ecommerce checkout customers enter their name, card number and the card expiry. Once they click submit there is a redirect to DelegoMPI where the customer inputs their password, which the issuer then authenticates the cardholder and reduces the likelihood of a fraudulent transaction.

DelegoMPI provides merchants with security for ecommerce payments, while reducing fraudulent transactions, and decreasing the operational expenses associated with chargebacks.

