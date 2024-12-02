Deel patrtners Veriff





Organisations can now quickly and easily verify the identity of employees or contractors on Deel as part of the onboarding process. Since Deel also processes payments, Veriff helps the platform meet Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements to ensure users avoid fraud. Veriff increases the level of trust among Deel customers by swiftly and securely verifying people worldwide while automatically detecting manipulated or false documents to protect against fraudulent users.

The Deel platform helps organisations create locally compliant contracts and pay their global teams in their preferred currency and payment method.