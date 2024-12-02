Deduce raises USD 10 mln in series A funding





The round, which brings Deduce’s total raised to date to over USD 17 million, will support the launch of the company’s latest product, Deduce Insights, a platform that acts as ‘cybersecurity radar’ to give early warning of fraudulent behaviour.

Drawing from over 150,000 websites and 300 million user profiles, Deduce’s platform aims to combat account takeovers, anomalies, and registration fraud by providing real-time analytics, profiling, and scoring based on over a billion daily user interactions. By determining if a user should be granted access to an account at the point of interaction, it’s Deduce’s assertion that it can build trust, verify and protect users, identify fraudulent account changes, and stop purchase fraud and chargebacks.