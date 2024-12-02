Deduce facilitates Ping Identity prevent Account Takeover attacks

The partnership will allow Ping Identity users to prevent consumer-facing Account Takeover (ATO) and registration fraud via the Deduce Identity Network, an extensive real-time identity graph across cyber risk and fraud in the US, today with over 500 million profiles and over 1.4 billion daily activities collected from a consortium of over 150,000 websites and applications.

Deduce joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Programme. Partner solutions designed to integrate with the PingOne Cloud Platform are helping organisations compete in a digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.

Deduce’s representatives stated that the drag and drop integration between Deduce and Ping Identity will reduce false-positive Multifactor Authentication (MFA) challenges, provide returning user extended session lengths, and eliminate email verification steps in the account creation workflow for trusted users.

