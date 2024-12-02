DECTA acquires EMV 3DS certification

The EMV 3DS 2.3.1.1 protocol represents an advancement in payment security and customer experience. It’s designed to support issuers, acquirers, and merchants in reducing fraud, improving transaction approval rates, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements like Strong Customer Authentication (SCA).

The certification comes in response to the rapid evolution of the payments industry and aligns with DECTA’s vision of providing modern payment technology solutions for its clients.











Features and integration

DECTA’s clients will benefit from the protocol’s features. These include simple, two-factor authentication methods that align with regulatory requirements like SCA for a convenient user experience. This means faster approvals, reduced delays, and tap-to-pay transactions. Biometric authentication methods like WebAuthn and SPC reduce fraud risks while offering a modern and secure experience.

Another feature encompasses risk assessment capabilities that result in fewer declined transactions, increasing successful payment completions and boosting revenue. Elements like automated out-of-band transitions and device binding ensure transactions are quick and convenient.

Moreover, interfaces are customisable to enable users to improve engagement and trace cart abandonment, and the integration is efficient as the Split-SDK Model simplifies implementation across all platforms, including ecommerce and IoT devices, while backward compatibility ensures upgrades.





More about DECTA

According to its press release, the company’s clients benefit from fast implementations and certifications, 99.99% uptime SLA and scalable cloud solutions, APIs designed to improve business functions, tailored solutions, and modern payment technologies.

By integrating the 3DS protocol, clients gain access to faster approvals with minimal friction, fast payments that reduce cart abandonment, and fraud prevention in compliance with SCA.

