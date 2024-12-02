Decisions secures SOC2 Type 2 compliance and HIPAA certification

The SOC2 Type 2 certification affirms Decisions' compliance with acknowledged industry standards encompassing security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Under the oversight of Moss Adams, a professional services firm, the certification procedure entailed a thorough assessment of Decisions' policies and procedures. This confirms the company's dedication to enhancing its data security protocols in an ongoing manner.











The collaborative efforts of various departments, including Security and Compliance, HR, CloudOps, QA, System Administrators, and Development teams, ensured seamless alignment with the trust services criteria and security requirements set forth by SOC2 and HIPAA.

Alongside the SOC2 Type 2 certification, Decisions was also recertified in June 2023 for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). These certifications exemplify Decisions' dedication to maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance across its operations.

Decisions' representatives have highlighted that this achievement provides customers with the assurance that the company continuously upholds and improves its policies and procedures to safeguard their data and sensitive information. Attaining this certification ahead of schedule underscores their dedication to prioritising data security and privacy while keeping their commitment to maintaining high standards of excellence.

Looking ahead, Decisions remains committed to upholding SOC2 Type 2 compliance standards and enhancing its security posture and compliance measures. Future initiatives include introducing a platform for dark web scans of Decisions employees, enhancing monitoring of company assets, and implementing automation for gathering compliance evidence.





About Decisions

With the Decisions no-code automation platform customers can fix the customer experience, modernise legacy systems, ensure regulatory compliance, and automate anything in their business. They help people who know what to do, get it done, and change their world.