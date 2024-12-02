DDoS-for-hire services - a profitable business for cybercriminals

They are generally self-service, eliminating the need for direct contact between the organizer and the customer. Customers can make payments, get reports on work done and so on, all online.

“Some developers even offer bonus points for each attack conducted using their service. In other words, cybercriminals have their own loyalty and customer service programs” the security company said in a blog posting.

Regarding the prices of such services, Kaspersky did a review of the Dark Web to find out the going rate for DDoS as-a-service, and found that attacks typically cost USD 25 per hour, with the cyber-criminals making a profit of about USD 18 for every hour of an attack. The rate also depends on the anti-DDoS protection the potential victim has.

Of course, the actual cost of any one service depends on a few variables. Those include the target—government victims cost more to attack than, say, an online store, and some countries cost more to attack than others—as well as the type of attack requested.