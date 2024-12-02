DDoS attacks on Coinsecure make its services temporary unavailable

The platform came under a DDoS attack which forced them to disable most of its services for few hours, according to the company’s communication to its customers. The attack on Coinsecure seems to be part of a much larger attack targeting multiple Bitcoin platforms throughout the day, News BTC said.

The attackers seem to have demanded a ransom of 10 BTC from the target platforms. While speaking to NewsBTC, the CTO of Coinsecure — Benson Samuel said “We were under a massive DDoS attack that blocked traffic temporarily to our website, API and Android App. We were able to reinstate our services. We appreciate the support we have received from our users and the community. Thank you for your continued support.”

As soon as the DDoS attack was detected, the Coinsecure team took appropriate remedial measures. However, during the course of the attack, many users encountered a slow or unresponsive platform.