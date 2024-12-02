DCB bank to launch iris scans for Aadhaar authentication

The bank ran a pilot programme at around 10 branches in rural or semi urban branches since the beginning of January 2017, processing about 200 accounts, including opening 100 fresh accounts. For opening an account, a customer has to share their Aadhaar number, and using an iris scan-enabled tablet, the bank will scan their iris.

A bank representative points the camera directly at the person’s eyes for about three to five seconds, and the Aadhaar details are retrieved from the Aadhaar database. “Immediately we can see if the photograph matches with the customer, and address, which means that eKYC is done on the spot,” according to bank’s representatives. DCB will gradually roll out the feature to all of its nearly 250 branches across the country within the next six months.

DCB Bank also operates nearly 70 Aadhaar-based ATMs in the country, which it launched in June 2016 in Bengaluru. The ATMs use fingerprint authentication through Aadhaar instead of ATM/debit card and PIN to dispense cash.