DCB Bank extends biometric ATM project

This is an expansion of a program first launched by DCB Bank in April, when the bank started a pilot project.

The system revolves around Aadhaar, India’s biometric national ID program and is part of a much larger Aadhaar-driven digitization effort taking place across the country, with impacts in financial services, government, and civil society more broadly.

Aadhaar is administrated by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), whose former Chairman, Nandan Nilekani was on hand to launch Bengalaru’s biometric ATM.

The emergence of these DBS biometric ATMs may reflect a trend that is soon to be global, with Diebold shopping around its own biometric ATM concept, and other financial services exploring biometric accountholder verification too.