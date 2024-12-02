DBS issues alert about SMS phishing scams





The message said that the customer’s access to some services had been ‘cut off and attached a link for the customer to click to confirm his details. DBS urged customers not to click on the link in the SMS message.

This latest SMS scam came in the wake of a recent phishing scam involving nearly 470 OCBC bank customers, who lost a total of at least USD 6.31 million after being sent fake text messages that appeared in the same thread as legitimate messages by OCBC for OTPs and transaction alerts.

The swindlers impersonated the bank by having their sender name as ‘OCBC’, claiming that there were issues with the customer’s bank accounts or credit cards and instructing them to click on a link in the SMS message that led the customer to a fake banking website.