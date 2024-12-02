DBS and OCBC to implement biometric authentication

OCBC launched its voice biometrics services to a number of retail customers in September 2015, while voice recognition technology was rolled out for all clients in April 2016.

Meanwhile, DBS said that voice recognition service will be available at its customer centres by the end of 2016.

Banks state that by using voice recognition, customers can be verified within 15 seconds or less, as they talk to customer service officers.

DBS estimates that the introduction of voice biometrics technology will reduce the time clients spend on authentication by between 20 to 40 seconds.