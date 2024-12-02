Daxian and Know Your Customer augment KYB across Luxembourg

In a jurisdiction with over 140,000 registered companies and the epicentre of Europe's investment fund industry, Daxian is uniquely positioned to leverage its partnership with Know Your Customer and deliver enhanced KYB compliance solutions to its growing client base in Luxembourg. This collaboration seeks to address the growing need for greater adoption of compliance technology across various industries.











The partnership will leverage Daxian's expertise in delivering tailored compliance services for complex scenarios and Know Your Customer's innovative regtech solutions to provide clients with a comprehensive suite of compliance offerings. Together, the two companies will offer a suite of compliance services, including business KYC and KYB onboarding, regulatory reporting, periodic reviews, and more. By offering direct connections to over 140 company registries globally, Know Your Customer will enable Daxian to access 100% accurate, official data to support the intricate compliance requirements of its clients operating in high-risk or complex situations.

Commenting on this partnership, executives from Know Your Customer said Daxian's tailored compliance services and commitment to innovation make them an ideal partner in transforming the compliance landscape in Luxembourg. By combining their regtech technology with Daxian's expertise in delivering customised solutions for complex scenarios, they can deliver a truly holistic, automated KYB onboarding solution, helping their business clients navigate the evolving regulatory environment with ease and confidence.

In a reply, Daxian’s representatives said this strategic alliance with Know Your Customer represents a significant milestone for them. Their complementary strengths will enable them to provide clients, particularly those operating in complex scenarios, with enhanced compliance support across 140 countries. This partnership also presents the opportunity to adopt Know Your Customer's regtech solution, helping them redefine manual compliance processes for their clients and deliver higher efficiency, greater accuracy, and reduced costs.

By leveraging Know Your Customer's industry-leading compliance technology, this partnership will enable Daxian to digitise and automate its clients’ KYB compliance processes. This will deliver greater efficiency, accuracy, and scale to the tailored compliance solutions Daxian provides its clients, empowering them to navigate complex regulatory requirements with confidence.