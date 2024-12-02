DataVisor reveals partner program to new markets

The company builds fraud solutions to proactively detect and prevent the most sophisticated online attacks. Through its offerings, DataVisor is empowering partners in the program to facilitate the value they bring to their customers in a digital-centric business landscape.

The program is structured across technology (e.g. AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Splunk), advisory (PwC, KPMG, and EY), systems integration (to include advisory and traditional service partners), co-sell (Experian and SAP), and value-added reseller focus areas. ExtenD allows partners to control their own sales cycle, while delivering service and support. This is done by leveraging the DataVisor product and subject matter experts.