DataVisor receives PCI certification

The certification allows DataVisor to provide a secure environment for processing, storing, and transmitting card information. As of the announcement, both existing and new customers can host their data in a PCI-compliant environment.











DataVisor’s PCI certification capabilities

Overseen by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), the PCI DSS compliance represents a worldwide standard that intends to secure debit and credit card transactions against data theft and fraud. Additionally, the standard underlines a list of 12 requirements, including installation of firewalls, password protections, use of anti-virus, and restriction of data access, among others. By securing this certification, DataVisor underscores its commitment to supporting customers in processing card information securely and safely, which leads to enhanced fraud detection capabilities for customers. Following industry standards for data security, DataVisor’s platform now enables the refinement of algorithms with the option of enriched datasets, offering clients precision and insight into fraud identification.



Furthermore, the customer payment data made available via PCI-compliant practices solidifies DataVisor’s case management abilities, as it improved fraud review and response with accelerated and effective decision-making. According to DataVisor’s officials, the company is committed to data security in the current digitally connected world. The PCI certification allows the company to enhance clients’ defence capabilities against data breaches, fraudulent transactions, legal repercussions, and reputational harm, among others. By implementing these security standards, DataVisor continues its work on creating a safe environment, ensuring increased protection of users’ sensitive data, and supporting customer trust in the evolving payment ecosystem.





More information about DataVisor

As a fraud and financial crime prevention platform enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, DataVisor assists customers in safeguarding against future attacks before they happen. The platform detects and acts on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real-time and, as an adaptable solution and data-driven approach, provides businesses with protection in the evolving digital landscape. The company’s solutions are leveraged by enterprises and organisations globally, specialising in financial services, banking, credit unions, fintech, and payments.