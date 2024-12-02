DataVisor partners with Equifax for behaviour analytics and fraud detection

DataVisor will integrate Digital Identity Trust, Secure Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) and Account Verification solutions from Equifax into its fraud detection platform, augmenting its fraud models for improved detection accuracy and enabling data enrichment features for end-clients globally. When layered together, these Equifax solutions can provide a 90% reduction in fraud risk and a 30% reduction in operational overhead, according to analysis conducted by Equifax.

Used alongside DataVisor fraud models, the Equifax identity data, including credit, utility, mobile phone, email and global device consortium data, will provide authentication and Know Your Customer capabilities to enable fraud teams to accurately detect and prevent identity theft while reducing false positives that prevent legitimate customers from completing transactions.