



While fraud attacks and online risks evolve at the same pace as technology, DataVisor focuses on advancing its data orchestration capabilities in order to enable flexible decisioning workflows for its customers. Furthermore, the company also wants to advance its detection capabilities for new client cases, such as RTP, and reduce the cost of data.

One of the products that is set to be improved is DataVisor’s Decision Flow, a cloud technology service that was designed to scale and support businesses, enterprises, and companies around the world. Users can benefit from high queries per second (QPS) and low latency, as well as a low end-to-end detection latency while supporting velocity features, machine learning model computation, and rules.

The companies are given the possibility to make informed real-time fraud and risk decisions with an efficient and safe product, especially for use cases like real-time payment fraud. Each user activity and transaction can be associated by the business with a different risk profile, and it needs to be assessed and treated in the correct way in order to maximise the user experience while minimising online threads.

Furthermore, Decision Flow enables risk management employees and teams to tailor and make the process of decisioning workflows automate, prioritising all the different types of traffic for effective detection and accelerating the approval of payments for legitimate clients.

While using its drag-and-drop interface, organisations can also build and implement fraud decisioning strategies, while benefiting from multiple features. These include the possibility to maximise the revenue and reduce churn (eliminating high-risk transactions while allowing the low-risk ones to flow with reduced friction for a more efficient process), reducing customer acquisition costs (companies can route the suspicious traffic in order to check against multiple third-party signals, a benefit that lower the total costs spent on fraud tasks or data providers), and reducing fraud losses (combining different technologies, such as machine learning, AI, step-up authentication in multiple ways to improve the detection process).











DataVisor’s strategy in the fraud management industry

Fraud and risk management platform based in America, DataVisor provides its customers with multiple solutions and services. Those incorporate products focused on application fraud (a tool that detects and blocks fraud attempts while approving safe applications in a fast way), anti-money laundering (a solution that adapts to the new money-laundering strategies, reveals unknown financial crimes, and maintains compliance, transparency, and efficiency), account protection (uncovering account takeovers or fraudulent registrations, blocking fake accounts opening before losses).

Moreover, the company prioritises as well the management of transaction fraud (a product that stops risk transactions in real-time while being focused both on card payments and money transfers), payment fraud (a feature that reduces chargebacks and prevents checkout fraud, eliminating false declines and enabling a frictionless experience as well), and promotions and loyalty fraud.

In 2022, the company announced its partnership with Galileo. The aim of the partnership was to expand the latter Payment Risk Platform to provide its customers with numerous fraud management services that mitigate payment risks.