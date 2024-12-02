



As per the information detailed in the press release, DataVisor released a comprehensive solution to both improve the fraud and financial crime detection process and support sponsor bank compliance in the evolving regulatory landscape for Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings. Considering the current environment and the rapidly evolving fintech industry due to the rising of fraudulent activities, sponsor banks are going through a challenging period of increased fraud losses and difficulties in maintaining and demonstrating compliance. With its new solution designed for sponsor banks, DataVisor aims to replace ad-hoc detection and compliance methods with technology that offers real-time data orchestration, secure multi-tenant infrastructure, and AI-enabled analytics.











DataVisor’s solution capabilities

Sponsor banks can leverage DataVisor’s solution to receive full control to monitor and manage BSA compliance and transaction fraud patterns while conducting a comprehensive customer risk assessment in collaboration with fintechs. Moreover, the solution focuses on ensuring compliance, reducing the risk of regulatory penalties, and simplifying fraud and risk management via improved transparency, automation, and efficiency. Some of the service’s capabilities include:

Centralised and transparent view of all customers across different fintech partnerships, enabling strategy and operation teams to develop a risk assessment to facilitate informed and effective decision-making in real-time;

Multi-tenancy features through a cloud-based architecture that allows sponsor banks to securely store, analyse, and customise fraud and risk decisions;

Automation and increased efficiency for managing multiple fintech partnerships via a no-code/low-code platform, which simplifies the conversion of business insights into actionable strategies and decision workflows without IT dependencies;

Real-time insights and flexible reporting, supporting a comprehensive view that meets new regulatory compliance requirements.

Furthermore, DataVisor’s solution provides assistance to fintech companies, especially for those collaborating with multiple sponsor banks, delivering improved reporting and alerting features via built-in capabilities. According to the company’s officials, DataVisor focuses on providing solutions that enable financial institutions to meet compliance standards and manage fraud risks proactively. Additionally, the company’s tailored solutions for sponsor banks are developed aiming to address the specific difficulties with BaaS programmes. By merging its AI-enabled platform and its multi-tenancy architecture, real-time data orchestration, and decisioning capabilities, DataVisor intends to ensure that its services are reliable for mitigating current and emerging fraud threats and maintaining compliance in the industry.