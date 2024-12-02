DataVisor introduces solution to catch fraudsters before they strike

The new offering, powered by DataVisors big data analytics, discovers new, unknown attacks in the wild without relying on any prior knowledge of attacks.

DataVisor applies unsupervised analytics to detect cyberattack campaigns. Modern attacks often involve armies of malicious accounts that work in a coordinated way. DataVisor detects these attacks by identifying the subtle, aggregated patterns of organized crime rings, even when they are at incubation stages and havent yet exhibited malicious behavior at the individual user level.

DataVisor is an online fraud detection service utilizing unsupervised big data analytics to identify attack campaigns before they conduct any damage to consumer-facing online services. DataVisor protects some of the largest online properties in the world from cyber attackers. The company is founded by the worlds experts in internet security and is backed by NEA, the largest venture capital firm by assets under management, and GSR, a venture capital firm that specializes in disruptive technologies serving global markets.