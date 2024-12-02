DataVisor, Experian join forces for digital fraud exposure reduction

The new capabilities and output signal added into Experian’s fraud and identity platform aim to help businesses detect correlated patterns and hidden connections between accounts that could be indicative of fraudulent behaviour. Experian’s CrossCore orchestration and decisioning platform incorporates outputs from a suite of Experian and third-party services in a bit to drive a final fraud decision. Moreover, the platform is powered by Experian’s native ML capabilities, and enables optimal fraud detection and operational efficiency.

Via this partnership, DataVisor’s dCube solution will be integrated within CrossCore. In addition, as dCube is built on a proprietary machine learning engine, it can detect fraud early-on, with no need to train data or labels. At the same time, users have the ability to build and experiment with their old models and data inputs.