DataVisor expands its footprint in fraud prevention market with USD 40 mln

The funding was led by Sequoia China, with participation from existing investors New Enterprise Associates and GSR Ventures.

DataVisors fraud detection solutions use machine learning to identify various types of fraud and abuse, including fraudulent transactions, fake content, spam and abuse, identity theft, application fraud and money laundering.

The company’s risk platform provides end-to-end protection against attacks by modern cybercriminals, and is based on a combination of a proprietary unsupervised machine learning engine and aggregated digital information from DataVisors Global Intelligence Network.