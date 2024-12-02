DataVisor expands fraud protection with Twilio-powered SMS verification

This new offering, powered by Twilio technology, provides customers with enhanced fraud protection via additional end-user authentication and verification capabilities. Additionally, it introduces a more cohesive and fully end-to-end fraud operation experience, significantly enhancing flexibility and efficiency within the DataVisor platform. This integration underscores DataVisor’s dedication to establishing a robust fraud ecosystem by simplifying the fraud prevention process with a comprehensive and holistic approach.











Strengthening fraud preevntion with SMS Verification

DataVisor’s AI-powered fraud and risk platform is purpose built for extensibility across a variety of use cases and end-to-end functions and now benefits from an added layer of security and efficiency with a turnkey and cost-effective SMS verification solution.

For high-risk activities and transactions that are detected by DataVisor’s machine learning and rules-powered platform, businesses now have the option to implement an automated challenge and response by initiating tailored real-time SMS verification instead of a time-consuming review process that may involve subjective judgment. The SMS verification serves as an added layer of authentication, refining the accuracy of subsequent fraud decisions.

This approach helps to prevent premature rejections of legitimate user activities that might seem high risk, thereby enhancing security and the overall user experience. This latest feature brings increased efficiency through its seamless integration with DataVisor’s real-time fraud detection workflows and sophisticated case management systems, eliminating the use of disjointed authentication and fraud detection mechanisms.

Officials from DataVisor said that the integration of SMS customer verification into the DataVisor platform marks a significant step forward in their commitment to providing a comprehensive and seamless fraud prevention experience. By integrating robust fraud capabilities and centralising intelligence, including third-party data and SMS verification, into the DataVisor ecosystem, they’re advancing our commitment to providing unparalleled protection against constantly evolving threats.





What does DataVisor do?

DataVisor is a comprehensive fraud and financial crime prevention platform powered by sophisticated AI and modern machine learning capabilities. The company enables customers to protect against future attacks before they happen by detecting and acting on rapidly evolving fraud patterns in real time. DataVisor’s adaptable solution and data-driven approach provides businesses with unparalleled protection in an ever-evolving digital landscape.