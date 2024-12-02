DataTorrent launches omnichannel payment fraud prevention suite

DataTorrent’s Omni-channel Payment Fraud Prevention Application enables its customers to have a pipeline that includes ingestion, enrichment, fraud anomaly logic and triggers visualization to get customers production ready to fight fraud.

Additionally, DataTorrent introduced DataTorrent AppFactory, an extension of its previous AppHub, enabling customers to find the specific applications needed to solve their business problems. AppFactory is a marketplace for big data streaming analytics use cases, reference architectures, and downloadable applications arranged by industry or technology.