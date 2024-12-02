DataPro to bring out biometric authentication from Ipsidy in LATAM

DataPro will offer Ipsidy’s biometric multi-factor authentication service IdLok. The product is a suite of mobile applications for identity authentication, specifically designed for use by the customers of financial institutions.

IdLok is the authentication technology built on Ipsidy’s identity transaction platform, which can also assist with the transactions process for applications including payments, physical and digital access.

DataPro intends to provide IdLok as part of its e-IBS core banking solution to boost the security of online account access.