Datamini launches tablet with biometrics for financial transaction

The device is called Janunnati Pad and is aimed to focus at government sector with sales through Central purchasing agency Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D) and state governments for biometrics-based attendance, financial inclusion and direct benefit transfers.

With authentication feature-enabled capability in this device, the company is optimistic to tap governments biometric attendance system and has priced device in USD 180.

The launch of the Intel architecture-based Datamini Janunnati Pad is another step towards supporting the vision of Digital India as it helps to expand the reach and deliver secure e-Governance services to end users, said Debjani Ghosh, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group and Managing Director at Intel.

Datamini is a company located in India with focus on OEM manufacturing, Integration, R&D and Production for Desktop computers, All in One computers and Tablet PC’s. The company is an OEM partner of Microsoft and Authorised Business partner of Intel.