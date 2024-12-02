Dataguise solution to protect sensitive data across Amazon S3

With the addition of Amazon S3 and Amazon EMR support, Dataguise now provides a source coverage ranging from traditional Databases, to Hadoop and object storage for complete ownership of sensitive information. Dashboard views are provided out of the box to enable stakeholders in enterprise data security to understand coverage, exposure, gaps and progression.

Dataguise DgSecure on Amazon Web Services is a data-centric security platform that scans for sensitive information stored on Amazon S3 and identifies the location and status of this information throughout its lifecycle.

Dataguise is positioned to provide a security and governance solution for big data, structured and unstructured data on-premises and in the cloud.