DataGravity selected by VMware for cloud security

As per the agreement, VMware will include operational, security and business insights from DataGravity into VMware’s vRealize cloud management platform technology. The DataGravity Discovery Series will be available through vRealize plug-ins.

External threats, rogue users and unintended errors can put sensitive data at risk. With data distributed across virtualized infrastructure in hundreds to thousands of virtual machines (VMs), the task of meeting compliance regulations and policies is hard to manage. DataGravity and VMware will consolidate and analyze system logs, alerts and the data itself to identify and surface risks to data security and simplify data compliance checks.

DataGravity helps organizations unlock the value of their data. The DataGravity Discovery Series is a data-aware storage platform that allows IT professionals and line-of-business users to store, protect, search and govern their data.