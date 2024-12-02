DataCash provides fraud solution to Japanese travel company

H.I.S. is building on its existing use of DataCash MasterCard Internet Gateway Services (MiGS). DataCash MiGS is an online payments platform which enables H.I.S. to accept and process payments in multiple regions, now including Malaysia and Indonesia, through a single platform.

As part of this solution, H.I.S. has also integrated DataCash’s GateKeeper: 2.0, a fraud and risk management solution, which is able to detect fraud and risk without impacting the genuine customer experience.

Founded in 1996, DataCash Group provides multi-channel global payment processing services and advanced fraud prevention and risk management solutions to merchants and banks.

