Datacard Group to acquire Entrust

The acquisition will reinforce the company’s commitment and relationships with customers and partners by providing a platform for integrated offerings designed to serve the payments and identity ecosystems, utilising Datacard Group’s global presence and resources along with Entrust’s services to bring localised support closer to partners and customers and leveraging complementary competencies to serve market applications including ecommerce and financial transactions, secure communications (web, social, messaging), critical infrastructure, access control, and citizen identification and services.

The combined entity will employ nearly 2,000 professionals, leveraging hundreds of channel partners to serve tens of thousands of customers. Together the company will enable its customers to issue over 10 million physical identities daily, handle over 200 billion transactions a year, and manage billions of identities, including the majority of payment cards and identification solutions in more than 100 countries.

Entrust secures governments, enterprises and financial institutions in more than 5,000 organizations spanning 85 countries. Entrust’s software authentication platforms manage identity credentials, addressing customer pain points for cloud and mobile security, physical and logical access, citizen eID initiatives, certificate management and SSL.

Datacard Group empowers financial institutions, government agencies and other enterprises in more than 150 countries to securely issue and personalize financial cards, passports, national IDs, employee badges, mobile payment applications and other credentials.

