Data transfer pact between the UK and EU needed

The paper comes in the light of Brexit’s imminence, and puts forward the UK governments position that a UK-EU model for exchanging and protecting data will be crucial to maintain a “deep and special partnership”.

Furthermore, it also raises the possibility of the UK and EU mutually recognising each others data protection laws and regulations as the basis for allowing the free flow of data to continue. At the beginning of August 2017, according to BBC, the government said that it would implement the EUs overarching General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) within British law.

Currently, the UKs access to EU data is safeguarded, but upon leaving the union, it will need to show that it still protects data properly. Nevertheless, an assessment that the UK meets data “adequacy” requirements will have to come from the European Commission and it is currently unclear whether such a decision will be made quickly when the UK leaves, the online publication continues.