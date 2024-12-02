Data security incident affects National Stores customers

Based on the retailer’s investigation, it appears that payment cards used by customers at some National Stores locations between July 16 and December 11, 2017 has been be involved. The affected payment card information includes names, payment card numbers, expiration dates, and security codes.

Immediately upon detecting the incident, the retailer engaged nationally recognized digital cybersecurity companies to assist with an investigation and payment card brands so the payment card brands could take steps to prevent fraudulent activity on any affected cards. Moreover, FBI will investigate this criminal activity and will continue to provide whatever cooperation is necessary to hold the malicious actors accountable.

National Stores encourages customers to carefully review and monitor their payment card account statements. If a customer believes his or her payment card may have been affected, the customer should immediately contact their bank or card issuer.