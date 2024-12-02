Data Protection Commissioner to offer privacy guidelines to Pokemon Go users

Pokemon Go allows users to collect cartoon character Pokemons as they journey to real-life locations. The game inserts the animated creatures into players surroundings using real-time GPS data and phone cameras.

Its use has heralded a surge in concern over the safety and privacy implications of location-based games and apps. In the US, armed criminals used Pokemon Go to lure teenage victims to an isolated location where they were robbed. Last week, Iran became the first country to ban the game because of unspecified security concerns.

Consumer watchdogs across Europe have also been raising questions about the contract customers must agree to before using the game. Pokemon Gos terms of service waive a players rights to courtroom representation as a plaintiff or class action member in favour of binding, individual arbitration, unless the user opts out within a month of the download.

A spokesperson for Irelands Data Protection Commissioner said in respect of location data, the office will be publishing detailed guidance to assist individuals in understanding how organisations collect and process information relating to their location and their rights to the protection of their personal data.