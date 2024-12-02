Data breaches run 29 percent above 2016

Hacking was the leading cause of data breaches nationwide, more than 790 so far this year. More than 12 million records have been exposed, although two-thirds of data breach notifications or public notices did not report the number of records compromised.

The resource center tracks breaches in the categories of financial, health care and medical, government and military, education and business. According to the results, around 50% of all breaches have occurred in business, followed by health care and medical services. Breaches in the medical and healthcare industry are most likely to include the number of records involved.

Karen A. Barney, director of research and publications at Identity Theft Resource Center said that only 33% of data breaches reported in 2017 have made the number of records exposed publicly available.