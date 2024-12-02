Data breaches on the way up - online banking system hacked in Kazakhstan

According to the source, the hackers have stolen more than USD 1.9 million. They have implanted malware into their victims computers by sending emails disguised as mail from Kazakhstan tax authorities to companies based in Astana, Almaty and other large cities of Kazakhstan. They were mostly targeting accountants of different companies who had access to online transactions. To cash out the money stolen from the accounts, the hackers forged IDs and used frontmen to open bank accounts in various banks in Kazakhstan. Then they made money transfers to these accounts using hacked passwords and cashed them out.

The hackers have already been arrested by the ‘K’ Department of the Criminal Police Committee in a joint operation with the police of Akmola, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Atyrau Oblasts.

