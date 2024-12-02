Data breaches caused by avoiding to fix known vulnerabilities

According to a new survey from software solutions firm BMC and Forbes Insight, apparently the reason for the tardiness is executives find it challenging to prioritize which systems to fix first, since the security and operations teams may have different priorities.

60% of executives surveyed said the two teams have only a general or a little understanding of each other’s requirements.

To discover, prioritize and fix vulnerabilities quickly calls for improved coordination between the security and IT operations teams. Narrowing the SecOps gap is critical to protecting an organizations brand and also ensures customer confidence in the ability for the business to protect its information.