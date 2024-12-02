Data breach at Nissan Canadas finance arm to impact over 1 million customers

Even if the precise number of customers affected by the breach has remained known, the automotive company has been reaching out to all current and past consumers who have financed a vehicle through Nissan Canada Finance and Infiniti Financial Services Canada. In total, about 1.13 million people have been notified, reports Automotive News. The company learned of the breach on December 11. Accessed information by the unauthorized person includes: customer name and address, vehicle make and model, VIN, credit score, loan amount, and monthly payment.

The company said in a statement that it is investigating what personal information has been impacted and the good news is that no payment card information was disclosed. Credit monitoring for a year is being offered through TransUnion at no cost, Nissan Canada continued. At press time, Nissan Canada said there is no indication that customers who financed vehicles outside of Canada were impacted by the breach.