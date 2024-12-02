Data breach alert: Danish telecoms group 3 account get hacked

Moreover, the hackers attempted to get the company, owned by CK Hutchison Holdings and Investor AB, to pay “millions” not to publish it. The company, which has around 1.2 million customers in total, has handed over the case to the police saying it would not “negotiate with criminals”.

After investigation, the company concluded that the blackmail threat is real and that the perpetrators actually are in possession of the data. The stolen data consists of names, addresses and civil registration numbers but not bank information or pin codes, the company said.

Furthermore, 3 said it was not immediately clear how the breach had happened. The company was not immediately available for further comment, the online publication continued.