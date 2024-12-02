Dashlane teams up with Google to develop password management

While Google and Dashlane are the founding contributors, it will also be working with other password managers on OpenYOLO, although it did not specify which ones. OpenYOLO will first target apps built for Android, but the hope is to include other platforms over time.

OpenYOLO speaks to a wider trend in the industry for more centralized password protection, particularly in light of the fact that so many breaches have been traced back to passwords being hacked. The main idea with the API is to expose the password solution chosen by the end-user and its content to applications, which actually use the data stored.

A Dashlane spokesperson said that the password managers are either already participating or have expressed strong interest: 1Password, LastPass, and Keeper, and Keepass.

Dashlane is a password manager app and secure digital wallet that provides solutions to the problem of password fatigue, being available on Mac, PC, iOS and Android.