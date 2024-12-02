Dashlane provides solution to help enterprise users protect their accounts

The software uses the same security architecture which requires users to type in a master password that’s never stored or transmitted by Dashlane and it also uses local encryption to secure the data.

The software, like the consumer version, includes a password generator that suggests unique, hard-to-crack random passwords, and a changer tool that helps user to automatically update accounts, including when there has been a breach.

With Dashlane Business, the IT department can deploy the software remotely, onboard users, and gain an overview of employees’ accounts – both official and otherwise. They can control who has access to which credentials, sync changes automatically, track usage, and set up an emergency contact for business-critical logins.

However, the system does respect users’ privacy to some extent as it allows employees to securely separate their work and personal passwords into ‘Personal’ and ‘Team’ spaces.

Dashlane said that it developed the business software at the request of thousands of customers who were demanding an enterprise-level offering.

Dashlane is a password manager app and secure digital wallet that provides solutions to the problem of password fatigue, being available on Mac, PC, iOS and Android.