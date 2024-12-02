Dashlane joins #TurnOn2FA to fight fraud

The campaign was created by Intel and TeleSign and comes to support the White Houses Cybersecurity National Action Plan that seeks to empower consumers to add a level of security to their account with two-factor authentication.

Two-factor authentication is one of the strongest security steps consumers can take to protect their online accounts from fraud, hacks, and other cyber-criminal activity, yet many are either unaware of what it is, or unsure how to implement it. The #TurnOn2FA campaign seeks to educate the broader public about the benefits this additional security step provides.

The value of two-factor authentication is the added layer of account security it provides. It drastically reduces the likelihood your account can be compromised as it adds a second layer of verification someone must authenticate, such as a mobile phone, before they can access your account.

Dashlane provides two-factor authentication when users want to authorize a new device. The company also has partnership with Yubico, an authentication hardware keys company that provides multifactor logins, both on the Dashlane application and other websites.