Darwinium integrates behavioural identification

Darwinium announced the functionality for verifying the authenticity of an online user and the intent behind their digital interactions. By adding digital signatures for devices and behavioural biometrics into its solution, Darwinium enables companies to gain increased levels of insight and surety when validating online transactions and user journeys.

These signatures can be compared with previous ones to identify returning users or high-risk behaviours even when device or behavioural elements have changed. They provide fraud teams with additional context that enables them to make better informed, risk-based decisions about questionable activity while ensuring a secure, frictionless customer journey.











A renewed focus on user privacy requires fraud prevention innovation

Current methods for identifying returning users are failing due to a host of factors. Consumers have become much more privacy-focused, resulting in laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). It’s also led to the rise of secure browsers. Incognito or private browser mode is now widely available and is becoming a default setting for consumer transactions. Additionally, mobile interactions now make up most web traffic. Mobile devices have standardised hardware and come pre-installed with the same operating system, browser, and other software that users rarely customise.

Darwinium has developed innovative digital signatures, including integrated device fingerprinting and behavioural biometrics solutions, to address the challenge of distinguishing between trusted and risky online users. These signatures enable businesses to enhance protection against evolving AI threats while safeguarding user privacy by analysing data patterns instead of personally identifiable information. This approach ensures effective security measures without unfairly penalising legitimate users, providing unprecedented insights into online transactions.





How the solution works?

Darwinium’s digital signature for behavioural biometrics: Much like its digital signatures for devices, this feature is based on similarities in behavioural biometrics. It does this by parsing out mouse/keyboard/touch interactions, viewing them as unique, standalone attributes rather than related steps in a process. Capturing this data as a digital signature enables Darwinium to find likely identities, whether they are trusted users or potential threats, and detect correlations and discrepancies relating to the behavioural biometrics of a user.

Darwinium’s digital signature for devices: To verify a transaction or behaviour in privacy-oriented settings, Darwinium has introduced the concept of ‘similarity.’ When fingerprinting a device, rather than just capturing explicit information - what OS, applications, network settings, etc. the device has, it will also query a complex range of subtle device attributes and assign a ‘similarity’ score that compares the current interaction to previous interactions. It assesses how unique the device is and assigns a probability score that it is the same returning device. The device similarity match can then be used to make risk-based decisions in real time, based on what the customers are doing online.