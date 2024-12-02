Daon, Tradelink offer biometric security for The Hong Kong Jockey Club's mobile services





In Hong Kong, Daon partners with Tradelink, an identity management solutions provider, to deliver a trusted digital experience for customers in the banking and financial industry in the region. Moreover, powered by Daon's biometric authentication platform IdentityX, the HKJC betting app no longer requires customers to log in with a password and security questions in order to access sporting services. Tradelink deploys the secure biometric solution for HKJC’s betting app and provides 7x24 local support to HKJC for the stable operations of the solution being delivered.