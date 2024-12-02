Daon to offer TONIK onboarding and mobile biometric authentication solutions





TONIK has received Notice of Approval for a new banking license from the Central Bank of the Philippines, which will enable TONIK to provide a full range of retail banking services, focused primarily on retail deposits and consumer loans, through the first digital-only branchless bank licensed platform in the Philippines.

Daon will offer its IdentityX as a Service cloud offering for onboarding. Thus it will provide a seamless, all-digital onboarding path for the bank’s customers, while meeting AML and KYC regulations for identity verification during account opening. Customers will use biometric factors based on the Fast IDentity Online (FIDO) standards – fingerprint, face, and voice matching on the server for ongoing authentication.