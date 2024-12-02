Daon provides mobile biometric authentication for Gulf Bank Kuwait

The Gulf Bank Kuwait mobile app will mark the first deployment of IdentityX in the Middle East. The biometric platform is able to provide face, fingerprint, and voice recognition, in addition to other modalities, so that customers like Gulf Bank Kuwait are able to mobile security experiences to their user bases.

Digital banking customers can login with Touch ID and what representatives of Gulf Bank call ‘Blinking to Bank’ facial recognition, presumably named after a blinking liveness test performed for authentication purposes.

IdentityX also allows Daon customers to add biometric modalities to applications as they are needed.

Daon is an international biometrics and identity assurance software company which creates and integrates biometric identity assurance systems such as facial recognition, voice recognition, fingerprints, retina scans, and vein patterns to verify a person’s identity.