Daon provides free remote access control during the coronavirus





The company’s decision came as a sign of appreciation for the health workers and essential employees out there, as well as to all the partners in the industry who are working to help keep life going and business moving as normally as possible. As such, during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees all over the world are isolating at home and working remotely, however, this situation creates challenges for the IT departments and professionals responsible for providing a seamless and secure transition. Recent reports indicate that cyberthreats, including phishing scams and spam, are on the rise as bad actors take advantage of the remote workers and their unsecure corporate systems.

The problem is that most VPNs are currently secured with either passwords – which compromises both security and user experience – and secret questions (KBA or knowledge-based authentication) – creates havoc when those token get lost or stolen. Daon’s Identity platform for biometric-based multi-factor authentication (MFA) is more secure, and comes with an easy snap-in integration for one’s VPN of choice. The company is offering this solution to all new customers, free of charge, hosted in their cloud for contactless deployment with nothing to install on-premise. PNC Bank and Bank Hapoalim are two of the customers that are using this solution to securely authenticate their workforce.



